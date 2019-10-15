Yellowstone sees decrease in September visitors

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park hosted 693,118 visits in September 2019. This is a 4.3 percent decrease from September 2018.

So far in 2019, the park has hosted 3,807,814 visits, down 1.4 percent from the same period last year.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreational visits over the last several years (through September):

2019 – 3,807,814

2018 – 3,860,694

2017 – 3,872,776

2016 – 3,970,778

2015 – 3,814,178

2014 – 3,288,804

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the importance of planning a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check current conditions on the park’s website before they arrive.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.