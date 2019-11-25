A.C. Moore announces its closing all stores nationwide

IDAHO FALLS — A.C. Moore announced Monday it will be closing all of its stores and some will be transformed into Michaels.

“Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level,” Chief Executive Officer of A.C. Moore Anthony Piperno said in a statement. “During this process, we will continue to provide great customer experience, while still delivering quality and value on your favorite products.”

As part of the transaction, The Michaels Companies Inc., will assume leases for up to 40 store locations nationwide. Michaels CEO, Mark Cosby, noted, “This transaction enables us to further expand our presence in strategic markets and serve even more customers both online and in-store. We are looking forward to re-opening these stores under the Michaels name in 2020 and welcoming new team members.”

A.C. Moore has stopped accepting online orders. It’s unclear what will happen with the stores in eastern Idaho but liquidation sales have already begun at most locations.

A.C. Moore moved into the old Porter’s buildings in Idaho Falls and Rexburg last year when Chuck and Linda Porter announced they were retiring and leaving the craft business.

A.C. Moore was founded in 1985 and operates 145 stores while employing more than 5,000 people.