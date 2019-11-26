Biz Buzz: Here’s where you can eat Thanksgiving dinner if you don’t want to cook

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Don’t want to cook Thanksgiving dinner? Here are some other options for a delicious meal

IDAHO FALLS – You’ve worked hard all week to prepare for a house full of people this Thanksgiving and now the idea of cooking at home for a large group just doesn’t seem appealing.

It will undo everything I’ve accomplished, you think to yourself.

We completely understand, so we’ve put together a list of restaurants that will be serving a gourmet feast this Thanksgiving. They’ll do the cooking so you don’t have to. (And the cost is equal to or less than what you’d spend to cook dinner at home.)

If your business or organization will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner, let us know at news@eastidahonews.com, and we’ll add it to the list.

Idaho Falls

Jaker’s will be serving its Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a menu that includes sliced turkey, prime rib, baked ham, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, Parmesan cream corn, pumpkin pie, and a salad bar. The cost is $24.95 for adults or $12.95 for kids 6-12. Kids 3-5 are $6.95 and seniors are $21.95. Call (208) 524-5240 to make a reservation. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The Bee’s Knees, a pub and catering company in Idaho Falls, will also be open with a special buffet. Reservations are all booked up, but walk-ins are welcome. To learn more, call (208) 524-1669.

Ammon

Chuck-A-Rama in Ammon will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything from drinks to dessert is included in the adult price of $17.99.

Menan

Teton House in Menan is partnering with Crown of Life Church and North Butte Classic Car Foundation to provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner free to the community. It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3563 East Menan-Lorenzo Highway. Donations are accepted.

Rexburg

After enjoying your Thanksgiving feast, let Frontier Pies provide dessert. The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to noon for pie pick-up only. Call (208) 356-3600 to place an order.

Pocatello

Pocatello residents can visit the Golden Corral at 850 Yellowstone Avenue for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The cost is $14.99 for adults or $5.99 for kids 4-8. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And if you need a place to eat for free, click here for more information.

Pocatello businesses joining forces for community weight loss challenge

POCATELLO – Partners including Gold’s Gym, Portneuf Health Trust, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the City of Pocatello, and the City of Chubbuck are teaming together to launch the first of its kind community weight loss challenge in Jan. 2020. The Pocatello-Chubbuck communities are teaming together to lose a combined 2,000 pounds.Participation in this challenge will be completely free and it is our goal to provide direction, education, and support for all that participate. Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a prize, as well as a raffle ticket for every pound lost to win bigger prizes. The Challenge will kick off Jan. 16 and 17 with weigh-ins at Gold’s Gym and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

Here’s a preview of a gift for Eastern Idaho State Fair fanatics this cyber Monday

BLACKFOOT – Due to the overwhelming success of this sale, the Eastern Idaho State Fair is once again offering an amazing holiday deal for Fair Fanatics. The Holiday Happy Pass includes gate admission all 9 days to the 2020 Eastern Idaho State Fair, Friday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 12 AND Pari-Mutuel Racing Admission (Sept. 6-7, 11-12). This pass, a $79 value regularly sold for $40, will be only $25 when purchased starting Cyber Monday, Dec. 2 – 6 (or until supplies run out). Once the order is completed, the HOLIDAY HAPPY PASS will be

mailed directly to you. No need to fight the shopping crowds.

Meet Santa and his friends at the Idaho Falls Zoo next week

IDAHO FALLS – Celebrate the beginning of the winter season in true zoo fashion during Santa and Friends on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In conjunction with Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation, you and your family will visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus while you meet some of their special animal friends that live at the zoo. The cost is $5 each for ages 2 and up, $1 each for TPZS members ages 2 and up. Under 2 is free but you still need to register. Click here to register or call (208) 612-8453.

New car maintenance shop opening in Rigby, and you’re invited to the grand opening

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce and Pro Lube is inviting to the ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration for Pro Lube Friday, Dec. 6. Pro-Lube is a family-owned lube and oil shop with a staff that has more than 20 years of experience. The ribbon-cutting begins at noon at 125 South State Street. Lunch will be served until 2 p.m. Come back at 6 p.m. for scones and hot chocolate during Midnight Madness. Pro Lube is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They close at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more by calling (208) 754-7745.

Santa making a stop at Mrs. Powell’s Bakery next week

REXBURG – Amy Romriell, the owner of Mrs. Powell’s new bakery in Rexburg, is holding her first children’s book reading at the bakery on 19 East Main Street on Dec. 7. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., books will be read to children by Romriell herself, as well as a visiting Santa Claus. They will be reading Christmas stories to the children for 30 minutes. Parents are welcome to bring their children to this family-oriented bakery to visit Santa and feel the Christmas and community spirit. To learn more, call (208) 419-0273.

