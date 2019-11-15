Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issues approvals for Idaho Medicaid expansion

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has received approval letters from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for four critical Medicaid state plan amendments. Receipt of these approvals finalizes the formal processes the department will use to work with CMS once people eligible for Medicaid expansion begin receiving services on Jan. 1, 2020.

The four expansion-related state plan amendments receiving CMS approval involved changes to state plan pages on eligibility, federal medical assistance percentage, and two of Idaho Medicaid’s benefit packages: The Basic Alternative Benefit Plan and the Enhanced Alternative Benefit Plan.

In November 2018, Idaho voters passed Proposition 2 to add coverage of the adult expansion population to the state’s current roster of individuals eligible for Medicaid coverage. During the 2019 legislative session, the Idaho Legislature passed Senate Bill 1204, which added several “sideboards” to Medicaid coverage. The implementation of these sideboards requires additional CMS approval of special waivers, which are in various stages of the review and approval process.

“The department is really excited to announce this landmark news to the Idaho voters,” said Dave Jeppesen, director of DHW. “The approvals received today keep us on track to deliver Medicaid expansion on Jan. 1.”

Adults who will be newly eligible under Medicaid expansion can apply and learn more here. Coverage will begin January 1, 2020.

For more information on Idaho Medicaid expansion, please visit https://medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov/.