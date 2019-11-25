Cirque Dreams: Holidaze brings show to eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Cirque Dreams: Holidaze brings its latest electrifying and reimagined live family holiday spectacular to Idaho Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.

“This magical stage spectacle is the perfect show the entire family can experience together during the holiday season,” said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. “Part of our ongoing, back-by-popular-demand Family Discovery Series, this engagement has wide appeal, from Broadway to cirque fans. It also forwards our Cultural Campus mission to engage the community – and our littlest arts lovers – with live performance and education.”

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze has been hailed by The New York Daily News as “A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleigh load.” It’s “the perfect holiday gift and show everyone will enjoy,” raved BroadwayWorld.

Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg, has searched the world to assemble a remarkable cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers, and talent to mesmerize audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation, and much more in 2019.

Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, this spectacular show celebrates the most wonderful time of the year as they experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world’s most astonishing acts.

Broadway singers perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as “Deck The Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” On the edge-of-your-seat acrobatics are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa, plus colossal ornaments flying, balancing, and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular. It’s “Las Vegas…meets family entertainment…meets musical theatre” touts the Boston Globe.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.