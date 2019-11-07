Deputies asking for help finding armed robbery suspects

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two men accused of robbing an Ammon-area resident at gunpoint.

Police reports show at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday deputies arrived at a residence on East Lincoln Road. A resident of the home told deputies they answered the door at around 6:20 a.m. when two men forced their way inside.

The victim said one of the men brandished a handgun and kept the victim in the front room while the other stole valuables from around the house. After a few minutes, the men left heading east on Lincoln Road toward Ammon Road in a white four-door sedan.

The suspects were described as being slender, approximately 6’ tall, wearing masks, gloves, and hooded sweatshirts. One of the suspect’s sweatshirts had a white marking or design on the front, according to a news release.

Deputies obtained a picture of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle from a surviellence camera at a nearby business.

“What we’re hoping for is that somebody knows something about it or somebody’s heard something,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com. “Hopefully it will turn into something that corroborates some other information or leads us in the direction we need to go.”

The Sheriff’s Office is working on leads and information from the initial call but is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Deputies through dispatch at 208-529-1200 or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or Facebook by searching Crimestoppers Idaho Falls Bonneville County.

Crimestoppers has offered a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in this crime.