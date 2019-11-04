Dripps’ trial to begin in 2021, defense intends to ask for change of venue

IDAHO FALLS — A trial date has been set for the man accused of raping and killing Angie Dodge in June 1996.

During a hearing Monday afternoon, a trial for Brian L. Dripps was set to begin June 8, 2021 and is expected to last two weeks.

“Life history mitigation specialists typically require a year in their investigation. I haven’t hired one yet, (but) I envision getting them ready to go next month,” Dripps’ defense attorney, James Archibald, said during the hearing.

Archibald also informed District Judge Joel Tingey he will be filing a motion to move the trial from Bonneville County to Boise.

A request to appoint a second defense attorney for Dripps is being reviewed and Tingey mentioned a second judge will be appointed to manage the financial requests of the defense.

In a notice filed Tuesday, Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark informed the court of his intent to seek the death penalty in the case.

“Given the particular facts of this case, we felt it appropriate to preserve the right of the jury to potentially levy this punishment at the time of trial,” Clark told EastIdahoNews.com last week.

Police tied Dripps to the case after groundbreaking DNA testing led detectives to the Caldwell man in May. Investigators testified at a preliminary hearing in August that detectives found Dripps’ DNA on Dodge’s body.