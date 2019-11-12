HLN to air unseen interview footage during DeOrr Kunz ‘Horror at the Campground’ special

IDAHO FALLS — The mystery surrounding the disappearance of DeOrr Kunz Jr. will be the focus of a nationwide television special Saturday night on HLN.

‘Horror at the Campground’ will air as part of the network’s ‘Real Life Nightmare’ series. Producers traveled to eastern Idaho where they interviewed family members, investigators, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton and others closely tied to the case.

“HLN’s ‘Real Life Nightmare’ has exclusively obtained hours of recorded interviews with those closest to missing DeOrr — taken in the months after he disappeared,” the show description reads. “Hear firsthand from the missing toddler’s family members as they describe in detail what happened on that chilling camping trip.”

WATCH PREVIEW CLIPS FROM THE SHOW HERE

DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappeared while on a camping trip in Lemhi County over four years ago. He was with his parents, Vernal Kunz and Jessica Mitchell, his great-grandfather Robert Walton and Isaac Reinwand, a friend of Walton’s. There has been no sign of DeOrr since that day, and nobody has been charged in his disappearance. Mitchell and Kunz were named as suspects in January 2016 by former Lemhi County Sheriff Lynn Bowerman but they have never been arrested.

“News of the mysterious disappearance of baby DeOrr Kunz ripped through Idaho and baffled the country in 2015,” ‘Real Life Nightmare’ Executive Producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The unsolved case still perplexes authorities today. Our hope is by highlighting this story it may motivate someone to come forward with a tip that could solve the case.”

WATCH PREVIEW CLIPS FROM THE SHOW HERE

Earlier this year, the U.S. Forest Service temporarily closed part of Timber Creek Campground at the request of Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner. He declined to comment about what crews did at the site and said investigators will continue to follow-up in the area as environmental conditions change.

The special airs Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. MST on HLN.