I-15 re-opens after multiple crashes near Blackfoot

UPDATE

Interstate 15 has re-opened near Blackfoot after multiple crashes Friday evening.

Idaho State Police encourages all drivers to use caution as many roads are slick.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police is currently responding to multiple crashes on Interstate 15 just north of Blackfoot.

Drivers report wrecks in the northbound and southbound lanes and both directions are temporarily closed while emergency crews assess the situation.

Live traffic cameras can be found here and the latest weather forecast can be found here.