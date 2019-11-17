Inmate says Patrick Frazee asked him to kill witnesses; closing arguments set for Monday

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colorado (KDVR) — A jail inmate says Patrick Frazee – who is charged with beating his fiancee Kelsey Berreth to death – asked him multiple times to kill the key witness in the case.

Jacob Bentley took the stand Friday on the final day of testimony in Frazee’s murder trial. The prosecution rested Friday, with closings arguments set for Monday morning.

RELATED | In first week of trial, Patrick Frazee’s former girlfriend testified that he made her clean a bloody crime scene

While they were housed near each other in jail, Bentley said Frazee asked him to kill Frazee’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Krystal Lee, who testified that her lover asked her to help clean up the murder scene.

Bentley also testified that Frazee wanted him to kill lead investigator Gregg Slater, Lee’s relatives and others. Slater said notes provided by Bentley appeared to be in Frazee’s handwriting.

Frazee’s lawyer questioned Bentley’s credibility. He said Bentley was expected to testify in another case in which a defendant also asked him to kill a witness.

Prosecutors say Bentley asked for cases against him to be resolved in one county in exchange for his testimony.