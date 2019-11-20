Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Preston

PRESTON — An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to a suspicious incident at 217 South State Street, according to a statement from Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar and Preston Police Chief Dan McCammon. The situation ultimately led to a shooting involving an officer.

Authorities are releasing very little information and have not said who was shot or what led to the shooting.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Team was called to investigate and the Pocatello Police Department is the lead agency.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.