Local man arrested for drug trafficking after 33 grams of heroin discovered

AMMON — A local man was arrest on drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police reports show that at about 11 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle with fictitious plates in the area of 1st Street and Ammon Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The vehicle was being driven by 50-year-old Ricky L. Benjamin of Idaho Falls. Deputies determined he did not have any information about the vehicle’s owner and he was driving on a suspended driver’s license. Deputies also could not locate a current titled owner to the vehicle or any indication it was registered in Idaho.

During the stop, a K-9 deputy was deployed to search the vehicle for drugs. Deputies located multiple items of drug paraphernalia alongside multiple packages of suspected marijuana and heroin. Deputies discovered about 7 grams of marijuana and over 33 grams of heroin.

Benjamin was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with felony drug trafficking in heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving without privileges.