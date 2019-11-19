Man arrested for drug possession and trying to sneak drugs into jail

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested over the weekend for possession of drugs, and trying to sneak drugs into a jail.

Police reports show around 1 p.m. Saturday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop near the intersection of 49th North and 25th East. Deputies indicated the vehicle had previously eluded law enforcement and had information that a wanted subject might be inside, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies detained the driver and identified him as 25-year-old Wyatt M. Landon. Deputies determined he was not the person they were looking for.

During the stop, deputies observed a small bag containing 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies asked Landon to exit the vehicle and he was given a pat-down. During the search, deputies found a meth pipe, which Landon initially tried to pass off as his genitals, sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said. Eventually, Landon admitted it was a meth pipe.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. While being booked into jail, deputies retrieved the meth pipe and discovered another bag of methamphetamine weighing over 5 grams, which he had failed to mention, according to the release.

He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony attempting to introduce contraband into a jail and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.