New apartments and townhomes announced for Northgate Development

The following is a news release from Ball Ventures, LLC.

POCATELLO — Ball Ventures, LLC, along with Kartchner Inc, announced plans Friday to build a new 404-unit residential community within the Northgate development in Pocatello. Located near the Portneuf Wellness Complex at Chubbuck Road and Fairgrounds Road, the community will feature luxury apartments and townhomes.

“With the anticipated growth in and around Pocatello, there is a clear need for more residential options in the area,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures. “We are pleased to work with Kartchner Inc on the apartments and townhomes, and to help meet the growing demand in the market.”

The new community includes 384 apartment units featuring one, two and three bedroom options, as well as 20 townhomes. Amenities will include a premium fitness center, an outdoor pool and Jacuzzi area, a 24-hour club room for gatherings and a playground. There will be on-site management and 24-hour services will also be available.

“We are very excited to be working with Ball Ventures, Pocatello City, and the developers of Northgate in building this beautiful apartment community,” says Troy Kartchner, President of Kartchner Inc. “The location, the community trails, and parks in the area, provide an ideal location for the Northgate Apartment community. ”

Ball Ventures and Kartchner have a history of working together on projects in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg area. The joint venture recently purchased the property from Portneuf Development, LLC. Don Zebe of Colliers International was the broker and was instrumental in bringing the parties together and the closing of the sale.