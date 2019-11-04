Out-of-state firefighters say $1,500 worth of equipment was stolen while staying in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A thief is believed to have stolen over $1,500 worth of equipment from the fire truck of a crew returning to Montana from fighting wildfires in California.

Wyatt Adler, with Park County Rural Fire District 1, from Livingston, Montana, told EastIdahoNews.com his crew stopped to spend the night at the Super 8 Motel in Idaho Falls Sunday night. He said when the crew checked the truck at 11 p.m. outside the motel on Lindsay Boulevard all the equipment was there.

Alder said he checked the truck again when he woke up at 6:30 a.m. and found more than $1,500 worth of gear had been taken. The firefighters reported the incident to the police before returning to Montana.

One of the Mystery Ranch fire line bags stolen from a crew spending the night in Idaho Falls | Courtesy Cheyenne Bray

Among the items taken include a 45-gallon Yeti Cooler, two Mystery Ranch fire line bags, rainfly, a tent, first aid kits, radios and other equipment. The packs are essential to the department’s mission.

“We have had to remove ourselves as available national emergency resources, now that we are missing our life safety gear,” firefighter Cheyenne Bray said. “Which means no more trips to help in the California wildfires until we replace our bags and fire shelters.”

The firefighting crew spent a week down in California fighting raging wildfires before his crew began the long drive home this weekend.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police department said detectives are investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.