Part of I-15 closed at Fort Hall due to multiple crashes
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police is on the scene of multiple crashes in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Fort Hall.
Witnesses say at least one vehicle is upside down and crushed on the interstate.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured and police are working to determine what caused the crashes.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate in Fort Hall.
EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.