TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
21°
scattered clouds
humidity: 73%
wind: 7mph S
H 20 • L 19
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Part of I-15 closed at Fort Hall due to multiple crashes

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Photos courtesy Jen Chacon

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police is on the scene of multiple crashes in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Fort Hall.

Witnesses say at least one vehicle is upside down and crushed on the interstate.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured and police are working to determine what caused the crashes.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate in Fort Hall.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: