Rexburg Children’s Choir releases beautiful Christmas music video

REXBURG — The Rexburg Children’s Choir is celebrating the holiday season with the release of a beautiful new music video.

‘Stars were Gleaming’ was arranged and directed by Ben Watson, the choir’s founder. Fiddle Express, a bluegrass ensemble from Melba, joined the 230 voices in the performance which was filmed at Riverbend Ranch.

“I’ve always believed ‘Stars were Gleaming’ is one of the best children’s Christmas songs so I thought it only appropriate for us to do it as our featured music video this season,” Watson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

This is the latest video released by The Rexburg Children’s Choir, which now includes two separate groups from Rexburg and the Idaho Falls area. A special arrangement of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ was produced this year for Memorial Day and last year the choir’s music video was ‘Silent Night.’