Teenager rescued after being stuck in Chick-fil-A high chair thanks firefighters, restaurant staff

AMMON — It wasn’t the type of extrication call the Ammon Fire Department usually receives, but firefighters came to the rescue regardless and saved a teenage girl stuck in a restaurant high chair.

It happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. at Chick-fil-A in Ammon where Addison Trent, who turns 16 next week, was enjoying dinner with friends.

“They ate their meal and then dared one of the young ladies to see whether or not she could fit in a high chair,” Ammon Battalion Chief Jesse Williams tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She accepted the dare and was able to get in the chair but couldn’t get back out.”

Addison was with other Firth High School students dressed as cowboys after attending a basketball game against Teton High School in Firth. They decided to stop by Chick-fil-A and didn’t think they would end up staying nearly two hours.

As Addison remained firmly in the high chair, her friends tried to help her out. They pulled her arms, told her to run and jump out and even had her lie on the floor to “shimmy” out. Restaurant employees assisted in trying to free the girl but were unsuccessful. After 45 minutes, a call was made to the fire department.

“When we got there, she was in high spirits but seemed a bit embarrassed,” Williams says. “Her friends were actively Snap-chatting and Instagramming because that’s what teenagers do.”

Fire crews thought they might need to use a chainsaw or other equipment to remove Addison but they were ultimately able to disassemble the high chair by 11 p.m. – one hour after Chick-fil-A closed. Firefighters then put the chair back together and Addison was able to go home uninjured.

“She wants to thank the staff at Ammon Chick-fil-A and the Ammon Fire Department for their kindness and understanding in an unlikely situation,” Addison’s mother, Liza Trent, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Yes, this was a silly dare and could have been much worse. We are very thankful that the fire department was able to assist and that no one else was in need of their services at the time.”

Addison, who enjoyed chicken strips, waffle fries and a large Dr. Pepper during her Chick-fil-A visit, is sore and has bruises after the high chair incident. But she “loves” the restaurant, according to her mom, and plans to go back and possibly apply for a job.

“I promise you she is an amazing, smart, funny and beautiful 16-year-old girl who is accepting full responsibility for her actions,” Trent says. “You can’t be old and wise if you have never been young and crazy!”

That young and crazy girl gave her family, friends and firefighters an experience they won’t soon forget.

“We were glad we were able to get her out of the high chair and not cause any damage and return all the equipment back to Chick-fil-A,” Williams says. “I’ve done other extrications but this is the first of this type in my book.”