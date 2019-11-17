Three men arrested for drug trafficking in separate incidents

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police arrested three men in separate incidents earlier this month for drug trafficking. The following are details about the arrests.

Cody Lodmell

The first arrest took place on Nov. 11, and involved 40-year-old Cody Lodmell of Deer Lodge, Montana, according to a police news release.

Police reports show officers were dispatched to the Fairfield Inn on West Broadway Avenue at around 2:40 p.m.

Callers had reported a male was sleeping in a vehicle and they would like him trespassed from the property. When officers arrived they located the male and observed a drug pipe in plain view on the front seat. They woke the man who was identified as Lodmell.

Lodmell was asked to exit the vehicle where he was placed in handcuffs. While speaking with officers Lodmell admitted the pipe had been used for methamphetamine.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle which yielded 37.1 grams of methamphetamine, as well as multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested for felony drug trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Michael Sena

Another incident occurred on Nov. 7 and involved 38-year-old Michael Sena of Belgrade, Montana.

Police reports show officers responded to the Outback Steakhouse parking lot on Lindsay Boulevard at around 7 p.m. A caller had informed dispatchers a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot that was not his.

When officers interviewed the owner of the vehicle, she told them the man was now walking around the restaurant.

Inside the vehicle, the officers found a sweatshirt and cell phone that did not belong to the vehicle owner. The officer then located the male, who was identified as Sena. He identified the phone as his, and the officer detained Sena in the back of his patrol vehicle.

Sena had a backpack and a few other personal items with him that he had set down on the ground prior to speaking with the officer. Included in those items was 2.4 grams of heroin.

Sena admitted the heroin was his and also stated he regularly buys heroin and shares it with others.

Sena, was arrested for felony drug trafficking. An additional charge of misdemeanor unlawful entry is being pursued. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Chad Sudweeks

A separate incident occurred on Nov. 4 and involved 22-year-old Chad Sudweeks of Idaho Falls.

Police reports show officers were investigating the theft of equipment from a Montana firefighting vehicle parked at the Super 8 Motel on Lindsey Boulevard when officers noticed a male passed out in another vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers were able to observe drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle in plain view.

Officers were able to wake the man, later identified as Sudweeks, and asked him to exit the vehicle. He was placed in handcuffs and was patted down during which a handgun was found on his person. Sudweeks admitted he was on felony probation and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

While speaking with officers, Sudweeks admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle. He was placed in custody at that time.

Officers conducted a search of Sudweeks’ person and found a baggy of a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. They then conducted a search of the vehicle and located handgun ammunition and magazines, various drug paraphernalia, a scale, a baggie of marijuana, multiple baggies of white powders, and various pills.

After testing and weighing the items a total of 42.5 grams (1.49 ounces) of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle and on Sudweeks’ person.

Also in the vehicle, officers located several debit/credit cards and various membership cards belonging to an individual who was not Sudweeks. These items were returned to their rightful owner.

Sudweeks was arrested for felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony grand theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.