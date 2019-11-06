Veterans hiring event tomorrow in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A week before Veteran’s Day, the Idaho Department of Labor is hosting its annual Veteran Focused Hiring Event.

The hiring event begins Thursday at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Department of Labor at 1515 East Lincoln Road. The event will host more than 30 employers from throughout eastern Idaho. Just before the event at 3 p.m., the Small business Administration will offer a workshop to veterans interested in starting their own business.

“We’re trying to advocate for more veterans being hired by our employers,” Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls veterans representative Denise Spring said.

Spring said, though the event is geared towards veterans, anyone looking for a job is welcome to attend. However, the entrepreneur workshop, prior to the hiring event, is only for individuals who have served in the military and they must register beforehand.

To register for the workshop contact Spring by phone at (208) 557-2500 ext. 3661 or email denise.spring@labor.idaho.gov.

Some of the employers that will be at the event include Melaleuca, Idaho National Laboratory, the TSA and Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet.

“Right now, the unemployment rate is really low. And what we see is there are a lot of people that may be underemployed. So this year when we planned the event we tried to plan it at a time so that if someone is working another job or going to school that they might still be able to attend this,” Spring said.