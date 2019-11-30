Winter Light Parade and McCowin Park lighting to be held in Ammon tonight

The following is a news release from the city of Ammon.

AMMON — The city of Ammon will be hosting its annual Winter Light Parade and Gazebo Lighting on Saturday evening.

The parade beings at 6 p.m. on the corner of Eagle Drive and Sunnyside Road. It will then head east to Sunnyside Road, then north on Ammon Road, then west on 17th Street., and South on Midway ending at McCowin Park.

The Gazebo Lighting will be immediately following the parade at McCowin Park.

Everyone is invited to attend. There will be free sugar cookies and a visit from Santa. There will also be hundreds of luminaries decorated by local elementary school children, food and craft vendors and entertainment.

At 7:30 p.m. there will be a winter fireworks display.

Please consider donating clothing items or gifts to the Holiday Giving Tree and non-perishable food items to the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Food Drive. Items may be brought to the city building anytime or may be brought to the Gazebo Lighting on Saturday. These items will be donated to the Haven for families in need just in time for Christmas.