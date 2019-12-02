Freezing drizzle and slick road conditions predicted across eastern Idaho Monday night

IDAHO FALLS — It is snowing throughout most of eastern Idaho Monday, but the National Weather Service is forecasting a freezing drizzle Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Slick conditions are possible along Interstate 15 and in areas east of the highway. If you’ll be traveling along this route, be careful. Areas of impact include West Yellowstone and Island Park, Driggs, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Soda Springs, Montpelier and Malad.

Some areas may have dense fog or low cloud coverage and temperatures are expected to stay above freezing.

The latest road and weather conditions are available on ITD’s 511 app or on the weather cams at EastIdahoNews.com.

Courtesy NWS