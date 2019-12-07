Funeral services announced for 4 Hansen family members
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Funeral services have been announced for four of the Hansen family members who died in a plane crash last Saturday.
Funerals for Kirk, Stockton and Logan Hansen will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 Charlotte Drive in Idaho Falls.
Visitation hours will be Sunday, Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday for one hour prior to the funeral. Both visitations will be held at the Eagle Rock Stake Center.
Kirk, Logan and Stockton Hansen will be buried at the Ammon Cemetery.
The funeral for Jim Hansen Sr. will at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Ammon 8th Ward Building, 2055 S. Ammon Road.
Visitation hours are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and one hour before the funeral at the Ammon church.
Jim Hansen Sr. will be buried at the Ammon Cemetery.
Funeral information for Kyle Naylor can be found here. Details about Tyson Dennert’s funeral can be found here.
Services for Jim Hansen Jr., Jake and Houston Hansen are being finalized.
Wood Funeral Home is coordinating funeral services for the Hansen family.