Girl who got stuck in Chick-fil-A high chair talks about video going viral

IDAHO FALLS — A Firth High School student had no idea her antics at Chick-fil-A would be seen by hundreds of thousands around the world after video of her stuck in a high chair went viral this week.

Addison Trent was rescued by the Ammon Fire Department Nov. 26 after stopping at the restaurant with friends for a bite to eat after attending a basketball game against Teton High School.

“There was a high chair sitting next to me and I said, ‘I bet I could fit in that.’ And some of them (my friends) said, ‘Yeah,’ Trent recalls. “Most of them said, ‘No, don’t get in it, that’s not a good idea.’ I was like, ‘Watch me sit in it.'”

After getting most of the way into the chair, Trent says her friend pushed her down all the way. Right then she knew she was in trouble.

“I felt my hips go down and they were squished,” Trent says. “I was like, ‘I don’t think I can get out.”

Friends and restaurant employees spent 45 minutes trying to help Trent get unstuck, but they didn’t have any luck. She had people pulling on her arms and legs. Someone even suggested she try running, jumping or shimming out. But nothing worked.

The fire department was then called. Crews thought they might have to use a chainsaw to get her out, but they were able to disassemble her chair by 11 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com posted about the ordeal Nov. 27 and within two days, Good Morning America contacted Trent about appearing on the show. She was interviewed on Inside Edition and Fox News, Daily Mail and other publications wrote about the incident.

Trent, who turned 16 on Tuesday, says she learned a few things that night – mainly, if people make fun of her, she will just laugh along and smile with them. Most importantly, she realized she won’t make that mistake again.

“I won’t get in another high chair,” Trent says.

