Historic Homes for the Holidays tour happening in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The Historic Homes for the Holidays 2019 tour kicks off Friday afternoon and organizers promise an honest-to-goodness home tour where guests enjoy Christmas decor, drool over period details and fall madly in love with old houses.

This year’s tour will feature 10 historic homes and the recently restored Healing Sanctuary, all dressed in their holiday finery. This lineup of houses is new this year and those who attend won’t see any of the same homes from last year’s tour.

All profits benefit Promise Ridge, which provides emergency temporary housing for single moms and their kids.

The tour will be held Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 if bought in person or $10.50 per person online. They can be purchased here or at The Healing Sanctuary, 187 E. 13th Street. Each tour goer requires a ticket except babes in arms.

More information can be found here.