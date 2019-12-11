Kelly Canyon opens Thursday

The following is a news release from Kelly Canyon Resort.

Wax up your skis and boards as Kelly Canyon’s 63rd winter season kicks into full gear Thursday, Dec. 12. Lifts start running at 12:30 p.m. Be there early to get first tracks! The rental shop has great equipment, and Kelly Canyon Chalet Restaurant will be open to fuel the fun.

Thursday, the hill will be open from 12:30 to 9:30 p.m. Come early Friday and Saturday because Kelly will open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m! Bear and Pinto are waiting to be carved, and the hill is beautiful under the lights at dusk. Skier’s Lane will help you get back in the groove.

“We are off to a great start this season,” says Cherie Stoddard, co-owner at Kelly Canyon Resort, “and we expect a great snow year. We will see you on the slopes!”

Regular Season Hours

Weekdays: 12:30 pm to 9:30 pm

12:30 pm to 9:30 pm Fridays, Saturdays & Holidays: 9:30 am to 9:30 pm

9:30 am to 9:30 pm See skikelly.com for more information

Courtesy Kelly Canyon Resort

For early season QuadKards, NightKlub pricing, and rates for our popular Christmas Series and Saturday Series Ski and Board Lessons, go to skikelly.com or call Kelly Canyon at 208.538.6251.

Kelly Canyon Resort is located about 30 minutes East of Rexburg, Rigby and Idaho Falls. Kelly Canyon offers four lifts, groomed trails, and a gnarly terrain park. Kelly’s kid-friendly bunny hill is suitable for any beginner who wants to get out of the house and start enjoying the snow.