Man pleads not guilty to murder charge stemming from argument over relationship

IDAHO FALLS — A Jefferson County man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an argument that resulted in the death of a man.

Marshal Dee Hendricks, 29, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an enhancement to use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. A jury trial has now been scheduled for May 4, 2020, at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Investigators say Hendricks shot and killed 30-year-old Rory Neddo at a home on the 4000 North block of 5th West on Sept. 2. According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Hendricks used a .40 caliber handgun to shoot Neddo after the two began fighting over a relationship.

During a phone call before the alleged fight, witnesses say Hendricks made a statement like “The only way to stop Rory is to shoot him,” according to court documents.

Hendricks fled the home, leaving Neddo, a father of five, dead in the driveway. Law enforcement located him less than an hour later at a property in Jefferson County where they took him into custody.

Rory Neddo | Facebook photo

“He (Neddo) was fiercely loyal to his friends, often placing their well-being above his own,” according to Neddo’s obituary. “When he looked at you with his big eyes, you knew he saw you and cared about you. He was a stand-up guy his friends counted on during their most difficult times.”

Both Neddo and Hendricks have extensive criminal histories. According to the Idaho Department of Correction,

Hendricks was on parole after being convicted of felonies in Bonneville County and Jefferson County related to a high-speed chase and theft of a truck. At the time of those charges in 2016, Hendricks was on probation after spending time on a rider program for a grand theft charge.

In 2016, Neddo was involved in a stand-off with Idaho Falls Police for six hours after law enforcement attempted to serve him with warrants for domestic violence. During the stand-off, police said Neddo made threats to shoot officers and barricaded himself in the home. Neddo was released from prison just over a year ago after serving time for numerous felonies.

A pre-trial conference for Hendricks is scheduled for April 13, 2020. If convicted of second-degree murder, he could spend anywhere from 10-years to life in prison.