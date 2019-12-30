Man wanted for multiple thefts at Walmart arrested after brief struggle

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 28, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies came in contact with 39-year-old Adam Earl Wise near the Hurricanes bar on E. Elva. Wise was being sought for active warrants relating to multiple petit thefts at the Ammon Walmart as well as reckless driving when he was fleeing the store during one of the thefts.

As deputies contacted Wise, he was observed throwing a drug pipe on the ground and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. Deputies found Wise to be in possession of approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine in addition to the drug pipe he attempted to discard.

Wise was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of petit theft and one count of reckless driving.