Mother of disabled son speechless after receiving surprise gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Margo Plum is a single mother with a disabled son who was not expected to live past the age of one. Margo works two jobs and never complains. She routinely has to visit Salt Lake City to obtain medical care for her child and she does what she can to make sure he lives a full life.

Margo is a teacher’s aide at Bonneville High School and is an example of having unconditional love for everyone. She makes scarfs, Christmas and birthday gifts for her students and knows how to be a true friend.

The van Margo uses to transport her son needs snow tires and a full-service tune-up. The wheelchair ramp also needs some repairs to make sure it can continue to operate.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise Margo at school with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see what happened!