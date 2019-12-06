Plane crash survivor returns home, 2 remain hospitalized in South Dakota

IDAHO FALLS — One of the three survivors of a plane crash in South Dakota has been released from the hospital and is back home in eastern Idaho.

Josh Hansen, Kirk and Rebecca Hansen’s son, returned home this week. Matt Hansen and Thomas Long remain hospitalized in South Dakota. Matt is Jim Jr. and Leann Hansen’s son; Thomas is their son-in-law.

“They continue to receive excellent care by the doctors and staff at the Sanford Medical Center,” Jeff Walbom, a spokesman for the Hansen family, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Funeral details are being finalized for seven of the Hansen family members who died in the crash. Services for Tyson Dennert, a son-in-law of Kirk and Rebecca, will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Eagle Rock Stake Center in Idaho Falls. The funeral for Kyle Naylor, a son-in-law of Kirk and Rebecca, will be on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the LDS church building located adjacent to the Twin Falls Temple.

A Hansen Family Legacy Facebook page has been created for friends and acquaintances to share memories of those injured or killed in the plane crash.

“Our broken hearts are so full of the overwhelming abundance of love and prayers we have felt,” a post on the page reads. “We are so grateful for each of you and the miracle of love you have created for us…At this time, we would ask that you allow us some time together as a family to hold each other close, pray, cry, and laugh together as we relive so many great memories.”

Stories and memories can be submitted here.

A GoFundMe account to benefit Jessica Dennert, Alexis Naylor, Chelsie Hansen and Hannah Hansen, the four young widows affected by this tragedy, has been established. Donations are being accepted here. Donations for the Naylor family can also be made to Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, and all funds will be given to Kyle’s family.