Secret Santa surprises a restaurant cook who has walked to work every day for the past 5 years

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift $500,000 this holiday season! Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Cameron Horwith grew up in a poor household with his mother who could not work due to chronic health problems. He helped take care of her and after graduating high school, Cameron went to work as a dishwasher at MacKenzie River Pizza.

He was there when the restaurant opened over five years ago and worked his way up from dishwasher to busboy and now to cook.

Cameron lives alone in a basement rental apartment and walks a mile to work every day regardless of the weather. He is never late and will do whatever his supervisors ask. He has been trying to save money to buy a car but has not yet been able to afford one.

Cameron’s mother has been in a nursing home for the past two years and recently passed away. Despite the hardship, he has continued to work and do his best every day.

Secret Santa thought that Cameron could deserve an early Christmas gift and asked the East Idaho News elves to go visit him at work on a recent evening. Watch what happened when we showed up!