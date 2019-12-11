UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-15 following fiery crash involving local food truck

UPDATE:

All lanes of Interstate 15 are now clear after flames consumed a popular local mobile BBQ trailer after a crash Wednesday morning at mile 88, south of Blackfoot.

Police reports show Nicholas Transtrum, 45, of Blackfoot, was traveling southbound in a 2000 Ford F250 pulling a 2014 food truck trailer when he left the right side of the roadway and struck the guard rail, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The trailer landed on its top and burst into flames, prompting the closure of the southbound lanes.

Landan Van Cleave, 19, of Blackfoot and Teigen Erickson, 20, of Ammon were passengers in the vehicle. Transtrum was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. His condition is unknown.

The trailer for Blackhawk BBQ Pit was a total loss.

“Thankfully my crew is uninjured,” Blackhawk BBQ Pit posted on Facebook. “BIG Thanks to our emergency responders who rushed to our rescue. Sorry for the mess on the road. I think the brisket is done. We will rebuild.”

The company planned to serve it’s BBQ at the Soda Barn in Chubbuck for both lunch and dinner. With the loss of their trailer, they had to cancel, according to prior Facebook posts.

PREVIOUS STORY:

BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot are blocked due to a crash and vehicle fire. Witnesses say a food truck is burning on the side of the interstate and the Idaho Transporation Department says drivers should expect delays “of uncertain duration.”

Idaho State Police is on the scene of multiple other crashes between Pocatello and Blackfoot. Several slide-offs and wrecks have also been reported on US Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

ISP urges drivers to slow down and drive with caution. Travelers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Photo courtesy Robert Gammon