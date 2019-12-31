UPDATE Winter weather advisories expanded to most of east Idaho

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service has expanded tonight and tomorrow’s winter weather advisory to include the following counties: Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Teton, Jefferson, Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin, Onieda, Power and Clark. Areas of lower elevation can expect between 2 and 7 inches of snow, while areas of higher elevation, may see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snowfall.

Additionally, a more severe winter storm warning has been issued along the Idaho/Wyoming border in parts of Bonneville, Caribou, Bear Lake and Teton counties. These areas could see as much as 10 to 17 inches at the highest elevations.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A significant portion of eastern Idaho will see snowfall starting Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory between 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the following counties: Fremont, Teton, Madison, Bonneville, Bingham, Caribou, Bear Lake and Franklin. The area includes the city of Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, Driggs and St. Anthony.

Areas of lower elevation can expect between 2 and 7 inches of snow, while areas of higher elevation, may see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snowfall.

Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing snow, especially in broad open areas and in mountain passes.

The advisories extend into western Wyoming, and southern Montana, which will also see significant snowfall during the same period.

Officials urge caution on the roadways, as travel conditions may become difficult. Check out local road conditions at 511 Idaho.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.