Utah restuarant closed after video emerges of employee urinating in food prep area

DRAPER, Utah (KSL.com) — Rancherito’s in Draper is currently closed after a video was posted of an employee urinating in a food preparation area.

The video was shared over 25,000 times on Facebook before it was taken down. Watch it here.

Nicholas Rupp with the Salt Lake County Health Department said he received an online complaint of an employee urinating in the Draper restaurant Sunday.

Investigators visited the restaurant at 12250 S. and “confirmed that a food handler there exhibited a willful disregard for food safety and acted inappropriately in a food preparation area.”

The health department closed the restaurant for the area to be sanitized and revoked the employee’s food handler permit.

The health department said the establishment may reopen after appropriate management meets with the Food Protection Bureau and undergoes a “complete reinspection, including verification of employee training.”

Lehi resident Robert Talivakaola, the man who took the video, told KUTV “he was waiting to order food while he was at the Rancherito’s in Draper and getting no response. So, he pulled up to the window and the employee inside looked at him before walking away. When Talivakaola looked inside the restaurant to try to get the employee’s attention, he witnessed an employee peeing inside the kitchen. It is unclear if the employee was urinating into a floor drain or the kitchen sink.”