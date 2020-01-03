FBI, local law enforcement officers searching Daybell home for evidence

SALEM — A large group of local and federal law enforcement officers are executing a search warrant of the Salem home owned by Chad Daybell and his deceased spouse, Tammy.

The group of law enforcement, including the Rexburg Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Forensic Unit from the FBI’s Salt Lake City Office, arrived at the home early Friday. Marked and unmarked vehicles surround the rural property at 202 North 1900 East.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com that law enforcement recently obtained sufficient probable cause to get a search warrant for the home. Officers are searching for forensic evidence such as blood or chemicals, which might shed some light on the Daybell case.

“This has been in the works for several days,” Humphries said. “When you are doing an investigation, you have to accumulate evidence, and the process takes time.”

Humphries would not say what the sufficient probable cause was that allowed them to get the warrant. He did say investigators could be at the scene for most of the day.

Humphries also said the search warrant is related to both the missing children and suspicious death cases.

“It’s all related,” Humphries said.

Police are investigating the disappearance of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Joshua and Tylee have been missing since September, and their mother, Lori (Vallow) Daybell, and stepfather, Chad Daybell, are refusing to cooperate with police in their attempts to speak with the children to perform a welfare check.

Investigators are also looking into the suspicious death of Tammy Daybell. She was found dead in the Salem home Oct. 19. Authorities initially thought her death was from natural causes but have since deemed her death suspicious and exhumed her remains Dec. 11.

Humphries previously told EastIdahoNews.com investigators are awaiting results from the autopsy before they can move forward. It will be several weeks before the results are released.

Chad and Lori are thought to have been married several weeks after the death of Tammy Daybell. Although both Chad and Lori are people of interest in the missing children case, they have not been charged with any crime.

