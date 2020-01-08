Biz Buzz: Anytime Fitness closing its Chubbuck location after 10 years of business

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Popular gym closing after 10 years of business in Chubbuck

POCATELLO — Gym memberships often increase at the start of a new year as people set goals to lose weight. But at one local gym, there aren’t going to be any more memberships as it is closing its doors forever.

Anytime Fitness in Chubbuck recently announced it is closing after 10 years of business because owner Thomas Hugie is retiring later this month. The gym’s last day of business will be Thursday, Jan. 16.

“Thanks (to the customers) for the support and for all they’ve done,” Hugie tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Hugie says he currently has about 700 gym members, and they’ll now have to seek memberships elsewhere or use the membership at Anytime Fitness gyms in other communities. He says he’s going to miss seeing his gymgoers every day.

Hugie decided to open the gym initially because he was practically raised in one.

“I used to wrestle and my dad was the coach,” he says.

Being involved in sports as a kid meant he was always training and working out was a regular part of his routine. He’s not sure what his plans are during retirement, but he’s looking forward to it.

Anytime Fitness is part of a larger nationwide franchise of 24-7 gyms. Someone recently purchased the Anytime Fitness location in Chubbuck and will re-open it as a gym under a different name.

The International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association ranked Anytime Fitness the fastest-growing fitness club for the seventh year in a row last July, according to a news release from the company. Chuck Runyon, Dave Mortensen, and Jeff Klinger founded Anytime Fitness in 2002. It has grown to include more than 3,000 gyms in 50 states and nearly 30 countries.

There are locations in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg. The cost of a membership varies depending on the type you apply for, but the average cost is typically $30 to $36 a month. To purchase a membership or learn more, visit the company’s website.

Idaho Falls mayor giving her ‘State of the City’ address tomorrow

IDAHO FALLS – City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper will present her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Jan. 9 as part of the city council meeting scheduled for that evening. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the City of Idaho Falls City Council Chambers, located in the City Hall Annex building at 680 Park Ave. in downtown Idaho Falls. The public is welcome to attend. The speech can also be streamed online.

Rigby celebrates opening of two new businesses

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Creation Station Crafts & Graphics at 119 East Main Street last month. Formerly known as Main Street Stickers, this building now has two businesses in one location. Creation Station offers vinyl, home decor, gifts, crafts, and handmade items, but they also customize t-shirts, hats, hoodies and all things vinyl. Visit the Facebook page to learn more.

New barbecue restaurant opens in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Pit Barbecue Co. opened this week at 155 W. Main in between Red Rabbit Grill and Domino’s Pizza in Rexburg. The menu includes barbecue tacos, sliders, nachos, chicken and pork and everything is cooked over a fire from scratch. Tyler Hall and Austin Garza are the owners. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. EastIdahoNews.com will be posting an in-depth story soon.

