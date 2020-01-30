Biz Buzz: Here’s what’s happening with the old CAL Ranch building in Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Local marketing company moving into old CAL Ranch corporate office

Randy Waters

IDAHO FALLS – After several years of sitting vacant, the old CAL Ranch building in Idaho Falls is getting a new tenant.

Arcane Marketing, a local digital marketing agency, is moving into the 5,000-square-foot space next month. Renovations are already underway. President and founder Nathan Hawkes worked with Randy Waters and Paul Fife at SVN High Desert Commercial and Century 21 High Desert to make the purchase on Monday. The move is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Hawkes tells EastIdahoNews.com this building is a more ideal location for his growing business.

“Right now we feel a little cramped,” Hawkes says. “We’re like a muffin with the top spilling over, and now we’re going to be able to spread out a little.”

The building on East Anderson is nearly double the size of its current location at 170 N. Woodruff. The company has 35 employees, and Hawkes expects more growth over the next three years.

Arcane Marketing serves more than 100 clients across the globe and specializes in search engine optimization, social media, paid search management, web development and videography.

Hawkes says there are no other companies like Arcane Marketing in Idaho.

“We’re an upper-echelon, superior-performing digital marketing agency at a local price,” he says.

Hawkes formed the company in 2015, and it has evolved into a multimillion-dollar business after a large merger with four other companies last year. Hawkes and his five managing partners (Ryan Harris, Colter Hansen, Jared Taylor, Chad Russell and Myles Arbon) operate seven different brands under an umbrella organization called Rize Holdings.

One of their most well-known brands is RizeX and RizeCon. RizeCon is an annual two-day networking conference for business leaders in the area. It brings business owners throughout eastern Idaho together to hear from a panel of speakers, participate in breakout sessions to learn how to improve their business, and collaborate, connect and learn.

RizeX is a smaller, similar event that happens once a month.

“There are some really fantastic things happening with RizeCon. RizeCon and RizeX are really making fantastic momentum and getting bigger and faster,” Hawkes says.

The response to RizeCon has just exploded, Hawkes says, and he’s gotten requests to host it in other cities throughout the year. Hawkes is hoping to host several RizeCon events by the end of 2020.

“It’s really worked out to be a really good revenue (stream) for Arcane Marketing,” says Hawkes.

Hawkes says he enjoys meeting new people, learning from them and helping them be successful in their business. He is looking forward to picking up new clients at their new building.

“It’s neat that we have the insight to be able to show people what they’ve been missing, and then the excitement of new revenue and growth companies get to experience when they work with us,” Hawkes says.

Arcane Marketing is moving at 675 E. Anderson next to Yost Business Systems in Idaho Falls. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit the website to learn more, or call (208) 938-5988.

BIZ BITS

New board members appointed for Bingham Healthcare in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Wayne Brower has retired as chairman of the board of directors at Bingham Healthcare. Mr. Brower joined Bingham’s board of directors in 2014. New appointments include Gary Baumgartner as chairman (formerly vice-chair) and Linda Valentine as vice-chair. Layne Van Orden remains on as treasurer. In addition, Kevin Kotter, a local businessman with Premier Technology Inc. has also joined Bingham’s board as a new member. Board-certified podiatric surgeon Dr. Dan Robinson at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine was officially sworn in as a board member to fill the board seat designated for the hospital’s chief of medical staff.

Newly renovated Bonneville Hotel opening its doors, and you’re invited to celebrate

IDAHO FALLS — After several years of renovation, the city of Idaho Falls and the chamber of commerce is excited to announce a ribbon-cutting for the Bonneville Apartments. The ribbon-cutting is happening Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend. In July, Optum contributed $8.8 million into the $11.4 million project to transform the old Bonneville Hotel into affordable housing. Optum is the company that manages and administers mental health resources provided through Medicaid in Idaho. EastIdahoNews.com is planning to attend the ribbon-cutting. We will post a more in-depth story soon.

Rock gym opens in brand-new building under a new name

REXBURG — The business formerly known as Regional Rock Walls is now in business under a new name in a new building. The Rock Gym – Rexburg recently opened its doors at 881 Jet Stream Drive and is a place to make friends and build relationships through the sport of rock climbing. The gym is for all ages and abilities and is currently offering a variety of winter classes. Learn more on the business’s website.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

Rigby Chamber of Commerce hosting benefit banquet to help those in need

RIGBY — The farmer, merchant and community recognition banquet is scheduled for March 17, and the Rigby Chamber of Commerce is looking for some outstanding community and business owners to donate to the cause. They’re asking you to donate items, which will be sold in a live auction. Everything from gift baskets, doughnuts, cakes and dinner, to blankets, car washes, trips, time shares and gift certificates are acceptable. Anything you can contribute is appreciated. Kirk and Becky Coates from Blue Mule Auction Company in Shelley will be the auction’s masters of ceremonies. Please drop off items at First American Title in Rigby. If you have any questions, call Brandy at (208) 745-8107.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

