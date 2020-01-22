Chef Jeff shows you how to make delicious sweet and spicy green beans
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen showing you how to make a spicy and sweet twist on classic French green beans with buffalo sauce and honey.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. green beans, ends trimmed
- 3 tbsp. butter
- 1 tbsp. minced garlic
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 3 tbsp. hot sauce (I like to use Frank’s)
- 3 tbsp. honey
- ¼ c. sliced almonds for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Fill a pot with water and bring to a boil. Add a couple of tablespoons of kosher salt. Stir to dissolve the salt and add the green beans. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes and then drain and cool under running cold water. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in a large skillet over med-high heat. Add the garlic and cook only about 30 seconds, stirring. Add the hot sauce, honey, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Add the green beans. Stir and cook 3-5 minutes to warm and slightly brown the beans. Move to a serving dish and top with the almonds. Serve.
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.