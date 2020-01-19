Chef Jeff’s creamy, spicy jalapeño chicken soup
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen whipping up a creamy, spicy chicken soup with pickled jalapeños. This is the perfect dish for a cold winter day!
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. raw chicken breast cubed (bite-sized)
- 2 Tbsp. garlic chopped
- 2 qt. chicken broth
- 1 lg. onion chopped
- 2 qt. heavy cream
- 2 sticks butter
- 2- 12 oz. jars pickled jalapeno chopped (reserve liquid)
- 1 ½ c. flour
- ¼ c. jalapeno liquid
- 1 lb. jalapeno jack cheese, shredded
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter then add the onion, garlic, and jalapenos. Cook until the onions are soft (about 5-7 min).
- Add the flour and whisk to create a roux. Cook 2 min stirring constantly.
- Add the chicken broth and cream whisking as you add them. Slowly bring to a boil stirring often to prevent the flour from burning on the bottom of the pan. Lower the heat and simmer 10 min. stirring often to prevent burning and clumping.
- Add the chicken and simmer about 5 to 10 minutes to cook the chicken.
- Stir in the shredded cheese and stir until it completely melts into the soup.
- Salt and pepper to your preference. Finished! Enjoy!
Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.
He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.
Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.