Deputies apprehend intoxicated man during alleged burglary attempt

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man early Friday morning for allegedly stealing items out of vehicles.

Police reports show that at around 2:40 a.m. a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle driving with its lights off pull into a residence near 17th South and 35th West. The deputy observed a male attempting to enter vehicles on the property and a barn located past the main residence.

The man, later identified as Manuel D. Quintero, 27, of Idaho Falls, fled on foot when the deputy called out to him. While other officers were en route the deputy noticed the man’s vehicle contained several tools and items piled inside that were later found to be stolen from other locations earlier in the night.

As deputies searching the buildings and followed tracks in the snow, Quintero was located running in a nearby canal. He was taken into custody, and deputies determined he was intoxicated.

While questioning Quintero, he admitted to deputies he had been drinking and hoped to walk home and avoid being caught. Quintero also admitted he had taken some of the property in the vehicle from another residence in the area.

Quintero was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on felony charges of third-offense driving under the influence, burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and return stolen items seized from Quintero’s vehicle.