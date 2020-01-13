All highways in and out of Teton County closed, other east Idaho roads remain shut down

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple highways and roads remain closed Monday due to blowing snow and it could be days before they reopen.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department had closed the following highways and interstates because of snowy and icy conditions:

I-15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts

US-20 from Ashton to Montana Stateline

ID-26 from Ririe to ID-31 in Swan Valley

ID-31 from Swan Valley to Victor

ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia

ID-33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia

ID-47 from Ashton to Bear Gulch

ID-87 from US-20 intersection to Montana Stateline

Visibility on all the roads has been severely reduced and ITD says crews will be plowing around the clock until the roadways are safe to open. Roadways are not expected to reopen until wind speeds slow down.

Parts of eastern Idaho are under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snowfall has fallen in many areas and many school districts canceled classes Monday.

Road conditions throughout eastern Idaho are listed as difficult and snow is falling in many parts of the region.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.