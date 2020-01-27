Lori Daybell must produce children in 5 days or may be found in contempt of court

REXBURG — Authorities in Madison County have filed a child protection order on behalf of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

The two children have been missing since the end of September. Rexburg police say the children’s mother, Lori (Vallow) Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, refuse to tell them where the children are and have lied to investigators about their location. Police are also investigating the deaths of Chad and Lori’s former spouses.

On Sunday, Hawaiian law enforcement, in cooperation with federal and eastern Idaho authorities, served several search warrants on the couple in Kauai, Hawaii. EastIdahoNews.com has learned that one day before, the couple was also given the child protection order on behalf of the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.

In a news release, Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rob Wood said child protection actions are normally confidential and sealed to protect the anonymity of the parties. However, the prosecutor’s office has obtained an order from the court that allowed them to admit to the existence of the order and to release details about it.

The order requires Lori physically produce Tylee and Joshua to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg or to the Rexburg Police within five days of being served with the order. The Kauai Police Department served Lori the order in the city of Princeville on the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

Wood, in the news release, said that Chad was with her when the order was given to them, but that neither of the children were with the parents. Furthermore, authorities say there is no evidence Tylee and J.J. were ever in Hawaii.

Failure to comply with this order may subject Lori to civil or criminal contempt of court, according to the release.

The order also asked the court for permission to alert the public that they are seeking anyone with knowledge of the location or health and safety of the children.

Additionally, the order confirms search warrants were issued for the couple’s vehicle, Hawaii home and their persons on Sunday. EastIdahoNews.com was on scene when the Daybells’ rental vehicle was seized.

Afterward, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton approached Chad and Lori in the parking lot of the resort. We asked several questions — including the whereabouts of the children — and Lori only responded to one.

When told people in eastern Idaho and across the country are praying for her missing children, she said, “That’s great.”

The Daybells were not arrested Sunday and have not been criminally charged. Police declined to say what they are searching for and if any evidence was found.