The major players and timeline of events in the disappearance of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan

REXBURG — Police seem to be no closer to finding 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan than they were when this story began months ago.

Since that time, the story has gained international attention as it’s taken bizarre twists and turns involving a purported cult, dead spouses, delusions of divinity and preparing for the end of the world. Despite all the angles, and the ever-growing number of people related to the case, the facts remain essentially the same as when it was first announced.

The two children remain missing and the parents, Lori (Vallow) Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, refuse to disclose their whereabouts to police. Both have been named persons of interest in the disappearance of the children. Law enforcement is also investigating the deaths of the Daybells’ previous respective spouses, Charles Vallow and Tammy Daybell, though neither Chad nor Lori have been named suspects in those cases.

EastIdahoNews.com has put together both an interactive and written timeline, along with a family relationship graphic to help readers keep this bizarre story straight.

RELATED | Police searching for Rexburg children believed to be in serious danger

Interactive timeline

The following is an interactive timeline of events unfolded during the course of the investigation:







How family members named in news coverage are related





Graphic by Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com

Click here to download the family relationship chart as a PDF.

Written timeline of events