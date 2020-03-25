What an Amazon order reveals about Lori Daybell’s wedding ring

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell is again asking a judge to lower her $1 million bail as EastIdahoNews.com has discovered new information about events that led up to her marriage to Chad Daybell.

Lori remains in the Madison County Jail on two charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. Her 7-year-old son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September.

Lori married Chad Daybell on Nov. 5, 2019 in Hawaii – less than three weeks after Chad’s 49-year-old wife, Tammy Daybell, suddenly died in her sleep. Wedding photos obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix show Chad and Lori on the beach laughing and holding each other. One picture displays the wedding ring on Lori’s hand.

A wedding photo obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix shows Lori Vallow Daybell’s wedding ring. | Fox 10 Phoenix

EastIdahoNews.com has learned the ring, a size 4 Sterling Silver Southwestern Style Malachite Gemstone, was purchased on Amazon for $35.99 on Oct. 2, 2019 – 17 days before Tammy Daybell passed away.

A screenshot of the order, verified by three people close to the investigation, shows the ring was delivered Oct. 7 to the townhome where Lori was staying on Pioneer Road in Rexburg. The name on the order was Charles Vallow – Lori’s husband who had been shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, nearly three months earlier. Sources say Lori continued to use Vallow’s Amazon account after he died.

A screenshot obtained by EastIdahoNews.com shows an order was placed on Amazon for a ring matching the one worn by Lori Vallow Daybell on her wedding day.

A website history on the computer from which the ring was ordered also showed someone searching for wedding dresses the next day, according to sources close to the investigation.

Oct. 2 is a significant date in the case because it’s the same day surveillance footage shows Lori and a man believed to be Chad Daybell visiting Self Storage Plus in Rexburg. The couple was seen dropping off a tire and rear car seat around 2:30 p.m.

Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori Daybell’s niece, Melani Pawlowski, was also shot at that same day in Arizona. Rich Robertson, a private investigator hired by Boudreaux, believes Cox was the shooter. Cox suddenly died two months later and autopsy results have not been publicly released.

Lori’s wedding ring is made of malachite – a mineral often called the “stone of transformation.” It’s used in energy healings and was mentioned in a document allegedly written by Melani’s new husband – Ian Powlaski.

Ian reportedly describes what Melani told him about Lori’s religious beliefs. Under one section he wrote, “malachite is said to have healing properties.”

Lori’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 7 but in a motion filed Tuesday, Mark Means, her attorney, requested oral arguments before Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard concerning her bail. Means noted that “new facts have come to light” since a previous bond hearing. Mallard recently took over the case after Means requested that Magistrate Judge Farren Eddins step down.

Means does not detail the new information in the court filings and a bond hearing had not been set as of Wednesday morning. Chad Daybell has not been arrested or charged with any crimes.