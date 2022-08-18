TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
62°
clear sky
humidity: 58%
wind: 6mph N
H 66 • L 62

GALLERY: Photos from Lori Vallow Daybell hearing

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Daybell Case

  Published at

Share This
done 12

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in a Fremont County court hearing Tuesday morning where her defense team asked Judge Steven Boyce to reconvene a grand jury so language in the criminal indictment can be clarified. Prosecutors objected to the motion and Boyce has not yet ruled on the issue.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE HEARING

Here is a gallery of photos taken during the hearing and afterward as Daybell was transported from the Fremont County Courthouse to the Madison County Jail, where Fremont female inmates are held. EastIdahoNews.com contributing photographer Tony Blakeslee took the photos.

done4

done 11

done 32

done 31

done38

done 10

done 13

done 7

done 9

done 8

done 3

done 6

don1

done3

63done

done61

done64

done65

done14

done 74

done2

done 15

done 16

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: