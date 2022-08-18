GALLERY: Photos from Lori Vallow Daybell hearing

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in a Fremont County court hearing Tuesday morning where her defense team asked Judge Steven Boyce to reconvene a grand jury so language in the criminal indictment can be clarified. Prosecutors objected to the motion and Boyce has not yet ruled on the issue.

Here is a gallery of photos taken during the hearing and afterward as Daybell was transported from the Fremont County Courthouse to the Madison County Jail, where Fremont female inmates are held. EastIdahoNews.com contributing photographer Tony Blakeslee took the photos.