Chad Daybell now in custody at maximum security prison in Ada County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Chad Daybell is now in custody at the maximum security prison in Kuna.

Transfer records from the Idaho Department of Corrections show Daybell entered the prison at 9:34 a.m. on June 3, according to KIVI.

This comes two days after a jury determined Daybell should be sentenced to death for the murders of his first wife and his second wife’s two youngest children. The jury found him guilty on all counts last Thursday.

Daybell is the Gem State’s ninth inmate on death row.

Idaho law allows for execution by lethal injection or firing squad, though firing squad executions have never been used in the state.

Both Daybell and his new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, were charged with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. They were also charged with conspiracy and murder for the death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow was sentenced to three life imprisonments by District Judge Steven Boyce in July 2023. She remains in Maricopa County, Arizona awaiting trial on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In February, Judge Justin Beresky set her trial start date for Aug. 1, but mentioned it may get pushed back due to the amount of evidence.