Chad Daybell’s children defend their father, say he was ‘framed’

REXBURG — Chad Daybell’s children say their father was “framed” and had nothing to do with the deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Garth Daybell, Emma Murray, Seth Daybell, Leah Murphy and Mark Daybell spoke with ’48 Hours’ in their first interview since their dad’s case made national news. It will air Wednesday as part of an episode called ‘The Secrets of Chad Daybell’s Backyard.’

Daybell was arrested in June 2020 after the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found buried on his property. The children’s mother, Lori Vallow, married Daybell in November 2019 – weeks after his first wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead at their Salem home.

RELATED | Documents giving more insights into Daybells’ bizarre beliefs and death of Charles Vallow

CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti spoke to the Daybell children and in a preview released Monday, Leah Murphy says, “The time has come that we need to share our story.”

“My father needs someone to be a voice for him. To let people know what’s real – what we know,” Emma Murray tells Vigliotti.

The children have remained relatively quiet over the past 18 months but Murray, Garth and Seth attended their father’s arraignment June 9. They wore masks and sat behind Daybell as he pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges including first degree murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in his case.

Garth Daybell, Emma Murray and Seth Daybell attend their father’s arraignment on June 9, 2021. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“Everything that’s happening – it eats at the soul a bit,” Garth says in the ’48 Hours’ preview. “I think about it every day.”

When Vigliotti asks the kids if their father played any role in the deaths of JJ and Tylee, they all immediately respond, “No.”

“How is it possible two children are found buried in your father’s backyard and he had nothing to do with it?” the reporter asks Murray. She replies, “He was framed.”

Lori Vallow Daybell also faces multiple charges including first degree murder, but her case remains on hold until she is found competent for trial. A status conference for her is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. EastIdahoNews.com will livestream the hearing.

Chad Daybell has waived his right to a speedy trial and a hearing is also scheduled Monday in his case. It has been sealed by Judge Steven Boyce and is not open to the public. Daybell’s next court appearance is a change of venue hearing on Oct. 5 and 6. EastIdahoNews.com will livestream the proceedings.

’48 Hours’ airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. MT on CBS.