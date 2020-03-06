WATCH: Judge reduces Lori Vallow Daybell’s bail amount to $1 million

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in an Idaho court for the first time on Friday to hear the charges made against her and to argue against her $5 million bail amount.

During the hearing, Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins read Daybell the charges. She is charged with two counts of felony child abandonment. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt of court in the disappearance of her children. The charges are related to the disappearance of Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They haven’t been seen since September.

Edwina Elcox, one of three west Idaho attorneys representing Daybell, argued for a bail reduction to $10,000.

“Lori is presumed innocent as she stands before the court today,” Elcox said. “This is not a loose guideline. It’s a foundational principle of the American criminal justice system.”

She told the judge and the packed courtroom that this was a court of law, not a court of public opinion. She said bail must match the charges she is facing.

“Are we going to let our citizens’ rights be dictated by what appears in the media?” she asked.

She reminded the court that in a recent murder case, bail was only set at $1 million, and Daybell has never been accused of a violent crime. She said the $5 million bail was unreasonable, excessive and the functional equivalent of holding Daybell without bond.

“It is clear that the government just needed to find a charge that would fit in this case because of all the media attention surrounding this matter,” she said. “The last thing that should happen is to allow this case to be tried in the media and to allow public opinion and rampant speculation to dictate how this case proceeds in the criminal justice system.”

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood argued for the bond to remain at $5 million.

He asserted that Daybell was a flight risk. He drew the court’s attention to the fact she quickly left Arizona after the suspicious death of her estranged husband Charles Vallow and immediately left Idaho after police attempted to perform a welfare check about the location of JJ and Tylee.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

“The defendant also tried to mislead law enforcement about the whereabouts of her children, and in furtherance of that, she tried to convince a family friend to say the children were with them, even though they weren’t,” Wood said.

Wood also said Daybell had a history of defying court orders. The most recent was in January, when Madison County issued a court order for Daybell to return the children to Rexburg. She did not follow that court order, which ultimately led to a contempt of court charge.

Wood also revealed that Daybell continued to collect Social Security benefits for both children after she left the state without them.

“The most aggravating factor about this case … and the reason there is so much media attention, is because the children are still missing,” Wood said. “The defendant has not only misled law enforcement in their efforts to find the children, but she has completely and utterly refused to aid police in finding the children, even before charges were filed.”

Following statements by the prosecution and defense, Eddins reduced bail to $1 million. He stipulated that if Vallow does post bond, she must wear an ankle monitor and stay within Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont counties.

An impromptu news conference was also held following the hearing with Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ, and Colby Ryan, the son of Daybell.

“I don’t care what the judicial system does or doesn’t do to Lori,” Larry Woodcock said. “But I do care what (has) happened to Tylee and to JJ.”

