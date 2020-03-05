WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell arrives in Rexburg and refuses to answer our questions

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell arrived in Rexburg via airplane Thursday with an escort of Madison County Sheriff deputies and other law enforcement officers.

The state airplane arrived around 3:40 p.m. Daybell and the police team took a commercial flight from Kauai that ultimately landed in Boise. When they arrived in Rexburg, authorities led the handcuffed Daybell to a police vehicle as EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton repeatedly asked her questions concerning the whereabouts of her children.

Daybell was then transferred into a white van and taken to the Madison County Jail where she is being processed and booked, according to Madison County Sheriff spokesman Isaac Payne. Dozens of news crews from across the country have been camped out at the facility waiting for Daybell to arrive.

Lori Vallow Daybell is escorted into a police vehicle at the Rexburg Airport Thursday afternoon. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

For the past two weeks, Daybell has been sitting in a Kauai jail on $5 million bail. She is charged with two counts of felony child abandonment and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court in the disappearance of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children haven’t been seen since September.

Lori Daybell arrives at the Madison County Jail on Thursday. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell will appear in Rexburg courtroom Friday

On Feb. 27, she officially waived extradition and agreed to be transported back to Idaho to face its court system.

Daybell is expected to make her initial court appearance at 2 p.m. Friday in the Madison County Courthouse.

Three west Idaho attorneys, Mark Means, Edwina Elcox and Brian Webb, will represent Daybell. They filed a motion Wednesday requesting all evidence and discovery in the case, along with a notice that they plan to ask for a lower bail amount during a hearing Friday afternoon.

EastIdahoNews.com will be streaming the entire hearing live Friday on our website and Facebook page.