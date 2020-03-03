Lori Vallow Daybell will appear in Rexburg courtroom Friday

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell will make her first court appearance in Rexburg on Friday.

Trial Court Administrator Tammie Whyte tells EastIdahoNews.com Daybell will appear for a hearing before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins at the Madison County Courthouse at 2 p.m., where she will be read her charges. EastIdahoNews.com will be streaming the hearing from start to finish.

Her next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing, which will happen at a later date. A judge will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to advance the case from magistrate court to district court at that hearing.

Friday’s hearing is open to the public. Courtroom etiquette is outlined here.

Daybell waived extradition during a court hearing in Hawaii last Wednesday. She will be brought back to Idaho on charges of desertion and nonsupport of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation, and contempt.

Lori Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, have been in the national spotlight since Lori’s children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, vanished in September.

Chad arrived in Rexburg on Saturday. He has not been arrested or charged with any crimes.

Officials have released little information about Lori’s extradition, but EastIdahoNews.com has learned she will be on a commercial flight with multiple law enforcement officers.

She is currently in the Kauai Community Correctional Center on $5 million bail.